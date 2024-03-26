Mark Consuelos Injures Himself With Knife During 'Live' Segment

Mark Consuelos got a little more than he asked for when it came to Friday's cooking segment with Top Chef personality Eric Ripert. The Live With Kelly and Mark co-host accidentally cut himself while teaming up with wife Kelly Ripa and Ripert in a lesson on sauces.

As Ripa began chopping vegetables timidly, she admitted she had "terrible" knife skills and was terrified that she would cut her fingers off with a kitchen knife. Ripert assured her that it was "easy" to slice the veggies they would need, prompting an eager Consuelos to volunteer, "Let me try, chef!"

A cautious Ripert warned Consuelos as he picked up the knife. "Don't cut yourself, please, because the man is looking at me," the Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown personality said with a laugh, seemingly referring to longtime Live producer Michael Gelman, who was observing the segment off-screen.

Not long after, Consuelos could be seen jerking his hand back, and his wife confirmed that he had just cut himself, handing him a towel to cover the injury. "I think I got a piece of nail in there," Consuelos joked as he held the towel over his left hand for a few moments. Despite the injury, Consuelos went on to finish the segment without further incident, and a Live representative confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the host was doing well and had not suffered any kind of serious harm following the accident.

Consuelos and Ripa have been through more than just on-screen kitchen accidents together. The co-hosts are just about toe celebrate their 28th marriage anniversary after eloping at Las Vegas' the Chapel of the Bells on May 1, 1996. The couple, who share sons Michael, 26, Joaquin, 21, and daughter Lola, 22, already marked the milestone for the year with a trip back to their original wedding venue back in February, when they recreated their romantic wedding photos. "It was really romantic, though. It was very sweet," Ripa told PEOPLE at the time of their original low-key wedding ceremony. "We cherish those memories, still to this day. It's been 28 years and we still can remember every minute of that wedding."