Kelly Ripa Denies Using Lip Fillers, Explains Her Makeup Secret

Kelly Ripa has set the record straight following her recent return to LIVE with Kelly and Mark after a two-week hiatus. The 53-year-old host took to Instagram to address speculation about her appearance, particularly focusing on her lips, which some fans believed had been enhanced with fillers.

In a move to quash the rumors, Ripa shared an in-depth makeup tutorial on her Instagram account, demonstrating her technique for creating fuller-looking lips without resorting to cosmetic procedures. The post was captioned: "No, I didn't get lip fillers. This is the lip trick you monsters."

During the video, Ripa addressed the changes in her appearance due to aging, stating, "Although I do enjoy the shape of my lips, like all women my age, my upper lip seems to be sucked down into Middle Earth." She then proceeded to showcase her makeup routine, which involves using a combination of brown eyeliner, lip liner, and lipstick to create the illusion of plumper lips.

Ripa's tutorial began with tracing the outside of her lip line with brown eyeliner, followed by filling it in. She then explained, "So, what I've been doing is taking a brown eyeliner, and I trace on the outside of my lip line, and then I fill it in, and then I take a regular like MAC Spice or whatever your lip liner of choice is, and I trace outside of that." The host also revealed that she incorporates products from Rinna Beauty, a company owned by her friend Lisa Rinna, and specifically mentioned using Chanel Ombre Contour lip liner.

As she applied the makeup, Ripa acknowledged the dramatic transformation, saying, "It's gonna look nuts. But just bear with me." She noted that she only performs this outlining technique on her upper lip, considering her bottom lip "fine" without enhancement.

The tutorial drew a wide range of reactions from fans and critics alike. While many praised Ripa for her transparency and makeup skills, others accused her of using filters in the video, potentially undermining its authenticity. Some commenters expressed appreciation for Ripa's candidness, with one fan writing, "Obsessed with the Queen Ripa clap back posts!!!" Others were more critical, with one stating, "It would mean more if you weren't using a filter," and another questioning, "Either way, why are you trying to look 20?"

Despite the mixed reactions online, Ripa's husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, showed his support for her makeup technique during a recent episode of their show. He praised the results, saying, "It's beautiful, it's beautiful. It really looks beautiful." Ripa, known for her openness about beauty routines and aging, has previously discussed maintaining her gray hair and other aspects of her appearance.

As this latest social media frenzy settles, fans of LIVE with Kelly and Mark can look forward to new live episodes in the coming week. Meanwhile, Ripa continues to engage with her audience through social media, recently sharing throwback photos from past Independence Day celebrations and marking her father Joseph Ripa's birthday.