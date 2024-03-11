Demi Moore Makes Rare Public Appearance With All 3 of Her Daughters

Demi Moore and all three of her daughters headed out for a ladies' night on Sunday when the four of them turned up at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills. ET shared photos of the four women — Moore, 61, Rumer Willis, 35, Scout Willis, 32, and Tallulah Willis, 30 — posing on the event's red carpet, a rare opportunity for the family.

The three Willis women looked phenomenal in their party attire, as did their mom, who donned a beautiful brown Versace dress. Notably, stylist Brad Goreski to to Instagram to reveal that he was the one who dressed Moore for the event, and shared some closeup video of her outfit, which can be seen below.

Moore shares her three daughters with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, who is also dad to daughters Evelyn Penn, 9, and Mabel Ray, 11. Willis shares his younger children with Emma Heming Willis, his wife since 2009. Bruce and Moore are also grandparents to Rumer's baby daughter, Louetta Isley.

Bruce has been living with dementia for the past few years, and the beloved actor recently got a disappointing health update. Recently, a source close to Willis' family shared that his "disease has progressed quickly, and he can't really communicate anymore."

The In Touch source went on to say that his family is currently planning a big party for his 69th birthday on March 19, "Those who love Bruce want to cherish every last moment with him. They all realize this could be his last birthday," the source said, adding that Willis' daughters are "taking as many photos and videos as possible."

In 2021, it was revealed that Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, but in 2023 it was revealed that he is living with frontotemporal dementia, or FTD. The Alzheimer's Association offers a detailed explanation of FTD, which "refers to a group of disorders caused by progressive nerve cell loss in the brain's frontal lobes (the areas behind your forehead) or its temporal lobes (the regions behind your ears). The association also says nerve cell damage caused by FTD can lead to "loss of function in these brain regions, which variably cause deterioration in behavior, personality and/or difficulty with producing or comprehending language."