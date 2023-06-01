Kelly Ripa Reveals Andy Cohen Sent Her a NSFW Photo of His Love Interest While She Was at Work

Kelly Ripa is calling out her longtime friend Andy Cohen for accidentally sending her an NSFW text message while on the set of Live With Kelly and Mark. The Watch What Happens Live host was a guest on Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast Tuesday, and during their chat looked back on the instance in which Ripa was accidentally sent a rather shocking photo of Cohen's latest romantic interest during a meeting with Live executive producer Michael Gelman.

"So, my work iPad is open and I'm sitting here reading through my notes and he is over my shoulder trying to show me something," Ripa recalled of Gelman. "And suddenly, a completely erect penis pops up." She continued, "Let's call him Bobby. It just says, 'Bobby's c-k,' and it's, like, a text from Andy Cohen, 'Bobby's c-k.'" Cohen responded, "Sorry, Kely," joking that he got the image while planning a "sex romp" with a couple from Boston that he never actually went through with. Ripa, meanwhile was relieved that the arrangement didn't work out, as documented in Cohen's third book, Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries.

The Bravo personality, who has since become a father to daughter Lucy, 1, and son Benjamin, 4, opened up earlier this month in a new interview with the New Yorker about how becoming a parent has changed his whole perspective on life."There's a scene in my new book [The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up] where it's Lucy's first night home, and there were two really fun parties that night that I was invited to, one of which was going to have a ton of super-cute guys, and you know I like a party with super-cute guys," he said. "But I felt so grounded and whole with myself being at home. I was, like, Wow, this is a family. I have a family, and they're both here – there's two little kids here sleeping. And it just felt like I was floating on air, you know? And suffice to say, five years before, I may not have been in that place."

Cohen admitted that it can be lonely, however, as the only gag dad and single parent at his son's school. "So far, in the two schools that Ben has been in, I've been the only single parent and I'm the only gay parent," he told the magazine. "That has been surprisingly lonely for me. ...I'm trying to do room duty at the nursery school as much as possible, and it's in my mind a lot. And they're studying families at school. It's a really interesting road that you don't know until you're living it."