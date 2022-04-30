Andy Cohen Welcomes Baby Girl

✖

Andy Cohen is a father of two! On Friday, he revealed that he welcomed his second child, a daughter named Lucy, via surrogate. Cohen is also a father to his 3-year-old son Ben.

Cohen posted a photo of him holding his newborn in the hospital. The little one can be seen cuddled close to his chest as she rests under a blanket. He wrote alongside the sweet snap, "HERE'S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen!" The Watch What Happens Live host continued to write that baby Lucy was born in New York City and weighed in at 8 pounds 13 oz.

"Her big brother can't wait to meet her!" he continued. "Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I'm so happy." Naturally, many of those in the Bravo family took to the comments section of the post to congratulate Cohen on the birth of his daughter. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs wrote, "Welcome Lucy!!! Congratulations to you and Ben!! Xoxo." Southern Charm's Craig Conover also commented, "Andy!! You sure know how to fill everyone's hearts up with love don't you."

Entertainment Tonight reported that Cohen weighed in on possibly having another child back in November. At the time, he told the outlet that he thought about having a second baby "all the time." Cohen continued, "I think it might be nice for [Ben]. I'm a single parent, and so it's just us. There's always people around, but I think it will be nice for him."

Fans will recall that Cohen first shared the news that he was going to have his first child during an episode of Watch What Happens Live back in December 2018. While chatting with some "OGs" from the Real Housewives world, including Kyle Richards and Teresa Giudice, he shared that he was going to become a father. He told the audience, "Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science — if all goes according to plan in about six weeks time I'm going to become a father." Cohen went on to say, "Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future." In February 2019, he announced that his first child, a son named Benjamin Allen Cohen, was born.