Kelly Ripa Claps Back at Trolls Hating on Her On-Air Quarantine Look

✖

Kelly Ripa recently clapped back at trolls who have been hating on her on-air look during the coronavirus quarantine. While taping Live With Kelly and Ryan at-home on Friday, Ripa said, "I don't care. I have a new outlook on life. Certain things don't matter anymore and my appearance is one of those things that just don't matter."

Her co-host Ryan Seacrest then referred to viewers commenting on their appearance, which sparked Ripa's clap-back. "First of all, let me just say, to people commenting about our appearance, How dare you and you’re lucky that we actually put clothes on. It’s harder than you think to roll out of bed and come to a TV show," the 49-year-old said. She then shared that there are some days that she just wants to bring her laptop to bed and doo the show from there. She does not do this, she says, as she holds herself to certain standard of professionalism.

Ripa's been very honest about the fact that quarantine has taken a toll on her and her family. "I'm not going to lie, I'm going to let you in on a little secret. I'm currently not speaking to two of my three kids," she previously said. "I'm not talking to two of them. Just because we're all in the same boat together. I haven't gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents."

The mother-of-three went on to say, "I'm like, 'Guys, we've all been on lockdown together. We're fine, you can give me a hug." The TV host then began to cry, and joked, "Sorry, I don't know why I'm crying. Maybe I'm just going to get my period, who knows. Sorry, sorry. Sometimes we forget that we're on. Did I shout that? Did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, didn't mean to do that, didn't mean to do it."

One thing that Ripa has done during quarantine that she feels good about is cutting her husband Mark Consuelos' hair. "I cut Mark’s hair. I cut it. I think I did a great job, I really do. I think I did a great job, if I do say so myself," she said. "First I was trying to film it and then I was trying to take a picture and he was like, ‘This haircut is not for your social media.’ And I said, ‘At this point, everything is for my social media. Everything is content now.'"