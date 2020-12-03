Ryan Seacrest Hosts 'Live' Without Kelly Ripa as She Reunites With Husband Mark Consuelos

✖

Ryan Seacrest hosted Live with Kelly and Ryan Thursday morning alongside Tamron Hall so his co-host, Kelly Ripa, could be with her husband instead. After spending months apart, Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos have spent the last several months separated while Consuelos has been busy filming. The two had not seen each other since August due to his schedule and with the pandemic still in play, Ripa wasn't allowed to go visit.

Consuelos has been in Vancouver, Canada filming for the CW show Riverdale, forcing the sweet pair to spend Thanksgiving apart. Over the last few months, the pair have been gushing over each other via social media in anticipation to their reunion. On Nov. 20, the actor took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of he and Ripa together telling his followers he's been missing her a lot.

While it's so cute how the two swoon over each other while separated, the couple who's been married for over 20 years also do it when they're around each other all the time. While fans love every bit of it, sometimes their kids don't. The two are parents to three children: Lola, Michael and Joaquin. Ripa's posts via social media in the past have caused her kids to jokingly cringe from time-to-time as she expresses her love and shows her affection for Consuelos so publicly. However, Lola has discussed in the past that while, naturally as any kid would feel a little grossed out by their parents public display of affection, she supports and loves them both dearly. However, this has never stopped either Ripa or Consuelos from posting cute, sappy or sexy pictures of one another.

Ripa and Seacrest recently started filming from their studio again in New York City after being forced to record from their respective homes instead. Due to the coronavirus being deemed a pandemic, businesses across the United States and around the world were forced to shut down, including studios who were in the middle of filming movies and shows. This caused Ripa and Seacrest to go virtual with their audience, but now that they're back in studio, it seems like they're happier than ever to sit side-by-side again.

Another show that Seacrest is apart of that also went back in studio is American Idol. They too had to record from home for a few months until cases could go down, but now the judges have returned.