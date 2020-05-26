Kelly Osbourne Snaps Photo With Judge Judy Face Mask

✖

Kelly Osbourne is taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously, and she's showing off her love of Judge Judy as she does it. On Monday, the Fashion Police alum took to Instagram to show off the DIY face mask she had created, sharing a photo as well as a video that shows her putting on a cloth face mask baring Judge Judy Sheindlin’s face.

Celebrating what she dubbed "Masked Monday," Osbourne encouraged her followers to "listen to [Judge Judy]" and not be "a [TWAT] wear a mask" and "stay safe." Fans, of course, were quick to fill the comments section with remarks on Osbourne's peculiar mask selection, with one person writing that it was an "awesome mask." Somebody else said that amid the pandemic, they "needed this in my life." A third person added that Osbourne's "mask is [fire emojis]."

Osbourne, who has been keeping busy amid coronavirus lockdowns by dyeing her hair and partaking in what she dubbed "Social Dinnering" with friends, hasn't shied away from encouraging her followers to adhere to CDC guidelines. Hoping to urge her followers to wear masks and face coverings, something that has proven to be controversial, she began using the "Masked Monday" hashtag in recent weeks, sharing photos of herself donning new masks each Monday. In an April 13 post, which showed her wearing a cat mask that she got "on amazon for about $14," she addressed the controversy surrounding face coverings and where she stands on the matter.

Acknowledging that "there is a lot of controversy surrounding the wearing of masks when out in public," Osbourne said that "since there are so many asymptomatic people out there I have decided to wear one just in case I myself may be one of those people." Osbourne informed her followers that where she lives, "it is mandatory" to wear a mask when in public, "so… if I have to wear s mask I want to have fun with them."

Osbourne's strict following of the guidelines comes amid news that she had come into contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus. Osbourne eventually tested negative for the virus, and after three weeks of self-isolating away from her family, including her father and brother, who have pre-existing conditions that make them especially susceptible to the coronavirus, she was able to reunite with them.