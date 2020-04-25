Kelly Osbourne Celebrates Being Able to 'Hug' Brother Jack Osbourne After Testing Negative for Coronavirus

✖

The Osbourne family is finally back together. Just like many other families around the world right now, the Osbournes have had to self-isolate separately amidst the coronavirus crisis. But, following the recommended quarantine period, Kelly Osbourne has reunited with her brother, Jack Osbourne, after she was exposed to someone who had tested positive for the illness.

On Friday, Kelly posted a video of her reunion with her brother. She explained that she was not isolating with her other family members as both her brother and her father, Ozzy Osbourne, have pre-existing conditions that have made them especially susceptible to the coronavirus. Kelly shared that their reunion was made possible after she tested negative for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Her clip will certainly be a delight to fans of the Osbourne family, as the brother and sister duo could be seen sharing a hug after spending some time apart amidst this health crisis.

"Omg omg omg I got tested and I am negative for covid and I finally got to hug my brother," Kelly wrote. Her caption also came with a slew of crying emojis, showcasing just how emotional she was over being able to be in the same room as her brother once again. "sadly I was exposed and was showing symptoms due to my brother having MS and my father having Parkinson’s I was told to be tested."

While this marked the first time that she was actually able to hug her brother, the TV personality previously took to Instagram to share that she was able to see other members of her family. About one month prior to this recent reunion, Kelly shared that she was able to see her parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. Although, the family made sure to adhere to social distancing guidelines during their time together. In a photo that Kelly shared on Instagram, her family could all be seen spread out and wearing masks as they spent time with one another.

"Today was the first time I got to see my parents in almost 3 weeks!!!" she captioned the post. "Even though i did not get to hug them.... at this point I will take what I can get. They are doing well and are save and sound for now. Thank you so much for your continued well wishes love and support. We will get through this together. I love you all stay safe."