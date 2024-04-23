Kelly Osbourne Denies Ozempic Use

Osbourne says she 'did not take Ozempic,' but that her mom, Sharon, did.

Kelly Osbourne recently lost 85 pounds after giving birth to her first child, and now she's speaking about one way she did not lose the weight. Speaking to Extra, the 39-year-old denied speculation that she used Ozempic as part of her physical transformation journey.

"I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic. I did not take Ozempic," Osbourne said of the Type 2 diabetes medications currently being heralded by some as weight loss miracle. "I don't know where that came from. My mom took Ozempic."

This is not the first time Osborne has spoken publicly about Ozempic, though the last time she did raise some eyebrows. Speaking to E! News earlier this year, Osbourne stated that she thinks some critics of the drug are jealous that "they can't afford it."

"I think it's amazing," Osbourne told the outlet while attending Dolly Parton's Pet Gala in January. "There are a million ways to lose weight; why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out?"

She then went on to defend Ozempic and those who use it for weight loss by saying, "People hate on it because they want to do it. And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can't afford it. Unfortunately, right now it's something that is very expensive but it eventually won't be because it actually works."

Interestingly, just last year Osbourne's mom, Sharon, seemingly expressed a different position on Ozempic. Speaking to comedian Bill Maher on an episode of his Club Random podcast, Sharon said, "It's different for everybody, but for me, the first few weeks was f—ing s— because you just throw up all the time. You feel so nauseous."

Sharon later added, "After a couple of weeks, it goes. And then you're just fine, you feel nothing. Just not hungry." Notably, Osbourne did not specifically call out Ozempic by name, though she strongly implied that it was the "injection" she was referring to. It seems we can safely assume this to be accurate now that Osbourne has stated that her "mom took Ozempic."