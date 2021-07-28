Kelly Clarkson Hits Ex-Husband at His Home With Divorce Showdown

Kelly Clarkson gained a significant victory in her contentious divorce battle with Brandon Blackstock on Friday, but she is far from finished. Sources told TMZ Saturday she wants to sell her Montana ranch, where her estranged husband still lives. The report comes after the judge in the case ruled the prenup the former couple signed was still valid. According to the document, what each of them earned during their marriage is their own.

Clarkson, who earns $1.9 million a month, bought the Montana ranch, which is where she filmed episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show during the coronavirus lockdown last year. That means, under the prenup, she can do with it as she wants and she wants to sell it, according to TMZ. The singer’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, filed documents recently, asking the judge for permission to sell the ranch. Blackstock’s attorneys objected, arguing that a ruling had not been made on the prenup’s validity.

Now that the ruling on the prenup is in and Blackstock does not own a piece of the ranch, Clarkson could potentially do with it as she pleases. However, Blackstock still lives at the ranch, which could make it difficult for Clarkson to sell. He could make it difficult for realtors to show the property to potential buyers. Clarkson could go back to court to ask for a set of rules for selling the property, according to TMZ. The judge could also order Blackstock to find another home. Blackstock reportedly started working as a rancher on the Montana property.

Back on Thursday, TMZ reported that the judge validated the prenup, which Blackstock contested. He wanted their property and Clarkson’s income during their marriage split, but the judge rejected the request. After hearing this news, Clarkson reportedly celebrated on The Voice set, alongside fellow coaches Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande. Shelton recently severed business ties with Blackstock, who was the country star’s manager.

Clarkson and Blackstock married in October 2013 and are parents to daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5. Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020 and she won primary custody of their children in November 2020. In early July, Clarkson asked the judge to declare her legally single while the property settlement and custody issues are worked out. The dissolution of the marriage is expected to be finalized “within days,” reports TMZ. Clarkson also filed a request this week asking the judge to restore her legal last name to Clarkson.

Blackstock did score a victory on July 27. The judge ordered Clarkson to pay Blackstock almost $200,000 a month in spousal and child support. This means Clarkson could pay Blackstock about $2.4 million per year. A source told PEOPLE this deal was only temporary until a permanent settlement is hashed out. It is also far less than the $436,000 in monthly spousal and child support Blackstock previously sought.