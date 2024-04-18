New Update on Kelly Clarkson's Multi-Million Lawsuit Against Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock

The two have been in and out of court since their 2020 divorce proceedings began.

Kelly Clarkson's legal woes between her and her ex-husband/former manager is far from over. In 2022, Blackstock was ordered by a California labor commissioner to pack the American Idol winner over $2.6 million for wrongfully orchestrating several business deals while serving as her manager. But now, he's fighting back. PEOPLE reports the talent manager and his firm Starstruck Management deny "each and every allegation" from Clarkson. She says they violated state labor laws beginning in 2007 when she entered into an oral agreement with the company.

Accoridng to Blackstock, Clarkson's suit should be dismissed because the ruling made by the labor commissioner "is binding on Clarkson." Because she did not "file a notice of appeal within 10 days" from when the decision was made, he and his attorneys want it dismissed, alleging it's out of jurisdiction.

He also says that any illegal earnings he and Starstruck Management secured were already paid into his and Clarkson's community estate. Per his filing: "[Clarkson's] Complaint fails to state facts sufficient to constitute a cause of action against Starstruck and is, therefore, barred for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted."

In terms of Clarkson's initial filing for him backdooring her by receiving additional money on certain deals, the "Since You've Been Gone" singer alleged that Blackstock took fees in return for securing contracts with the Billboard Music Awards, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Norwegian Cruise Line, The Voice and Wayfair. She requested a full accounting of all deals made on her behalf while under his management. They were married from 2013-2020. Blackstock previously claimed she owed him $1.4 million in unpaid commission. She shot back claiming he violated laws.

Since their split, the former pair have fought over finances, child custody and visitation, child support, property and more. They share two children.