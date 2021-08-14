Kelly Clarkson Gets Support From 'The Voice' Co-Judge Blake Shelton Amid Divorce

✖

Kelly Clarkson is currently in the midst of divorce proceedings with her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock. As Us Weekly noted, Blackstock was Blake Shelton's longtime manager. Has Clarkson and Shelton's relationship been affected by this split news? Well, the publication noted that despite Shelton's connection to Blackstock, he and Clarkson are on better terms than ever.

"Blake and Kelly are extremely close," a source told Us Weekly. "Their friendship and bond goes beyond the business." As for Shelton and Blackstock's relationship, the outlet reported that the manager has pretty much left the music industry behind. The publication noted that this has made it even easier for Shelton and Clarkson to maintain their close bond. An insider explained, “Brandon has no involvement with Blake’s management. His full-time job is no longer in California.”

Clarkson and Shelton began working with one another when she joined The Voice as a coach during Season 14, which aired in early 2018. While the two have been involved in their fair share of antics on the set of the NBC competition, they are on good terms. Interestingly enough, the pair's connection goes beyond their working relationship on The Voice. Us Weekly noted that Shelton encouraged Blackstock to propose to Clarkson.

“I told Brandon, ‘Man, you need to grow up and you figure out that you need to marry this girl,'” Shelton told Hollyscoop in 2012. “I am going on the record saying, I will do the music at the wedding or whatever you want to do, I’ll be that guy … cause you need to get your head out of your ass and ask that girl to marry you.” Clarkson and Blackstock announced their engagement in December 2012, per Us Weekly. They wed in October 2013. The singer and her ex welcomed two children together — daughter River in June 2014 and son Remington in April 2016.

It was reported in June 2020 that Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock. Since then, the two have been involved in divorce proceedings and, most recently, Blackstock was awarded nearly $200,000 in temporary spousal and child support per month. Months after she filed for divorce, the "Since U Been Gone" singer addressed the matter on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. She explained that she wouldn't be going into too much detail about the matter as "it involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts." Clarkson went on to tell her audience that she was doing alright and that while she "probably won’t speak about it too much but you definitely will hear it musically."