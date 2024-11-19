Brad Pitt Scores Legal Win Against Angelina Jolie

The contentious legal battle over Château Miraval has reached a new milestone. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled in Brad Pitt‘s favor, allowing his lawsuit against ex-wife Angelina Jolie to proceed to trial. The decision upholds that an implied contract existed regarding the winery’s shares and validates Pitt’s claims on two counts of interference reports Us Weekly.

While a specific trial date remains undetermined, with potential proceedings stretching into 2026, the ruling marks a significant development in the dispute over the $500 million French estate. Both Pitt, 60, and Jolie, 49, are expected to undergo depositions as the case moves forward.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jolie’s attorney, Paul Murphy, responded to the development per the outlet: “The court’s decision simply means that Mr. Pitt must now actually prove his case. In truth, Mr. Pitt rejected, in writing, the very contract he now claims he had with Angelina.” Murphy added that Pitt withdrew his buyout offer “after she filed under seal evidence of domestic abuse… unless she signed a revised NDA now expanded to cover Mr. Pitt’s personal conduct.”

The dispute originated in February 2022 when Pitt filed suit claiming Jolie illegally sold her shares to Yuri Shefler, owner of Russian vodka giant Stoli, violating their agreement to obtain mutual consent before any sale. Court documents reveal Pitt accused Jolie of acting “vindictively” by proceeding without allowing him to match or exceed competing offers.

The 1,300-acre estate, acquired by the couple in 2008 for approximately $60 million, had achieved considerable success under their ownership. Partnering with the Perrin family of Château de Beaucastel in 2013, the winery experienced significant growth, with sales reaching nearly 150,000 units in 2020, marking a 17.4% increase. By 2021, the property’s value had escalated to $162 million, according to Live Mint.

The ownership structure initially allocated 60% to Pitt and 40% to Jolie, with Pitt later transferring 10% to Jolie following their marriage. The situation deteriorated when Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, eventually leading to her sale of shares and a subsequent $350 million countersuit against Pitt, alleging misuse of winery assets per the outlet.

“Pitt and Jolie purchased the château as a home to share with their children and the vineyard as a family business,” court documents stated via Us Weekly. “They agreed they would never sell their respective interests in Miraval without the other’s consent. The couple spent the holidays at Miraval with their children and were married there in 2014.”

The winery dispute represents one facet of the former couple’s ongoing legal entanglements since their 2016 separation. While they achieved legally single status in 2019, they continue to navigate custody arrangements for their minor children. They share six kids: Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

Earlier this year, Pitt faced setbacks when several of his complaints regarding the property were dismissed. At that time, Jolie’s legal team emphasized that the dispute transcended business matters, stating she harbored “no ill will” toward her former spouse while suggesting the litigation served to “cover up serious abuse.”

As the case progresses toward trial, insiders indicate no alternative resolution appears likely. “Eventually, Angie and Brad will have to sit for depositions,” one source noted to Page Six. “There’s no way out now as they approach trial.”