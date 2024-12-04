Why Kelly Clarkson’s Kids Don’t Want Her to Date Anyone

Kelly Clarkson may be ready for love again after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, but her two kids aren’t on board with the Grammy winner dating anyone other than their dad.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host, 42, revealed in a new interview on KOST 103.5 that her kids “constantly” bring up the idea of her getting back out there.

“I mean, I’ve explained to [daughter, River Rose, 10] that when Mommy’s ready, it’s OK. I’m allowed to do that,” Clarkson shared. The American Idol alum, who is also mom to 8-year-old son Remington “Remy” Alexander, continued, “My kids, both of them, are not — they constantly bring it up: ‘Please, we don’t want you to be with anybody else.’ They’re young, so it’s hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic//Getty Images

And while Clarkson said she is “enjoying being single” these days, she has told her kids, “Hey, I love you guys, but Mommy needs loving, too!” The “Breakaway” singer said she isn’t really “looking for” love right now, but did say “the hope of that is really beautiful and wonderful and magical.”

Clarkson revealed she recently asked a friend, “Am I ever gonna make out with anyone again? That sounds fun.” She continued, “There’s nothing like that feeling of having someone that you’re so excited to see, [especially in] the beginning of a relationship. Yeah, that seems pretty fun.”

The Voice coach also agreed that her next kiss would “100 percent” have to be as part of a real relationship as opposed to more of a fling. Clarkson said she was “programmed” to go into romantic relationships with more of a “serious” attitude, so she feels like she’s “a magnet for people who are really, like, all-in right off the bat and wanna be exclusive.”

But while she’s not really looking to kiss “a bunch of people,” she said she’s feeling “very noncommittal” for now.

(Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock, 47, in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple then faced off in a lengthy legal battle surrounding spousal support, custody of their children and ownership of Clarkson’s Montana ranch. The singer-songwriter and her former talent manager settled their divorce in March 2022, with Clarkson agreeing to pay Blackstock spousal support of $115,000 a month until January 2024.

In November 2023, a California labor commissioner ruled that Blackstock owed Clarkson $2.6 million after she accused him of taking fees from deals he illegally procured on her behalf without being a licensed talent agent. In March 2024, Clarkson filed court documents alleging that Blackstock and his family-run firm, Starstruck Management, may owe her even more money, as they allegedly orchestrated business deals on her behalf improperly dating back to 2007. The two have since settled out of court.