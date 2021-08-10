Kelly Clarkson Gets Legal Victory in Divorce Proceedings

✖

Kelly Clarkson originally announced her split from her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, in June 2020. Even though their split came over a year ago, the legal battle regarding their divorce has only just begun. Most recently, it was reported that Clarkson would have to pay Blackstock around $200,000 a month in spousal and child support. On Monday, TMZ reported that Clarkson did have a legal victory amid these divorce proceedings.

According to the publication, Clarkson will still be required to pay Blackstock $150,000 per month in spousal support (she will have to pay this specific amount during their divorce proceedings) and around $45,000 per month in child support. However, when it comes to the ranch that the couple bought in Montana, Blackstock will be required to make payments on the residence. The ranch's expenses are around $81,000 per month, which incorporates taxes, mortgage, and insurance. The judge determined that Blackstock would be required to make these payments as this is his primary residence.

It was reported in late July that Clarkson would have to pay her estranged husband almost $200,000 per month. On July 30, a source told PEOPLE that this amount is "strictly temporary support until a final settlement is worked out." Under these stipulations, Clarkson would be paying Blackstock around $2.4 million a year. Prior to this news, back in November 2020, Blackstock sought out $436,000 a month in spousal and child support. He reportedly sought out this amount after Clarkson was granted primary physical custody of their two children — River and Remington. At the time, a source told PEOPLE, "Brandon's been equally unreasonable in his requests for child and spousal support, as well as attorney fees. Kelly's offered to pay for all the kids' expenses, but Brandon seems to think he is entitled to and needs $301K in spousal support and $135K in child support per month."

Clarkson spoke out about her divorce earlier this year during a discussion with Khloe Kardashian. The singer admitted that the situation was "tough," adding "I know with me and Brandon, it's just a difficult thing because we're in different places, and it's like, we both agree on the main things, but it's a hard thing when you're not together all the time, for me personally." She went on to say that she and Blackstock will continue to "focus on" their children and that, "As long as you make sure it's about the children and their best interests, then we're both on board."