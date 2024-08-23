Jennifer Lopez Already Making Big Changes in Wake of Ben Affleck Divorce

Jennifer Lopez is already taking steps to reclaim her identity, starting with her name. The world-famous entertainer has initiated divorce proceedings against Ben Affleck, marking the end of their high-profile reunion and two-year marriage.

Court documents obtained by TMZ reveal that Lopez has requested to revert to her maiden name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez, abandoning the Affleck surname she adopted upon their marriage in July 2022.

The divorce filing, submitted on what would have been the couple's second wedding anniversary, has raised eyebrows in the entertainment industry. Lopez, worth an estimated $400 million, filed the papers without legal representation, a move that's unusual for high-net-worth individuals.

Additionally, the divorce petition does not mention a prenuptial agreement. Sources close to the situation confirmed to TMZ that no such agreement exists, a revelation that has shocked many given the substantial assets at stake. Affleck's net worth is reported to be around $150 million.

The absence of a prenup could have significant financial implications. Under California law, any assets acquired during the marriage could be considered community property, potentially leading to a complex division of wealth accumulated over the past two years.

This legal development comes after months of attempted settlement negotiations between the couple. Insiders reported to the outlet that these discussions have grown increasingly contentious, with communication between Lopez and Affleck sometimes breaking down.

The divorce filing also requests that neither party receive spousal support and that each cover their own legal fees. Regarding shared assets, Lopez noted in the documents that "the exact nature and extent of community and quasi-community assets and obligations are unknown to Petitioner at this time and will be determined."

This sudden split contrasts sharply with Lopez's previous statements about their relationship. In a 2022 Vogue interview, she expressed pride in taking Affleck's name, viewing it as a romantic gesture rather than a surrender of identity. "What? Really?" Lopez had said when asked about criticism of her name change. "People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we're joined together. We're husband and wife. I'm proud of that. I don't think that's a problem."

Lopez had also shared her belief in their rekindled romance, saying, "Obviously we weren't trying to go out in public. But I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there. People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real."

As the couple navigates this public separation, attention turns to their blended family. Lopez has 14-year-old twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, while Affleck has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. In her Vogue interview, Lopez expressed hope for a harmonious family dynamic, stating, "What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can't see with my kids because I'm so emotionally tied up."

Reflecting on her journey, Lopez had said, "You go through all these relationships, and you're searching and you're connecting and you're disconnecting with people, and you're like, 'God, is this just what life is?' Like a carousel, roller coaster, carnival ride? And then it settles. But the journey to that is the mystery for everybody."