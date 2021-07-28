Kelly Clarkson to Pay Massive Monthly Support Payment to Ex-Husband

✖

A Los Angeles County court judge has ordered Kelly Clarkson to pay her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, $200,000 a month in temporary spousal and child support. The decision was made after court documents showing the former couple's property investments, children, and monthly income revealed the "Stronger" singer rakes in approximately $1,583,617 per month.

Beginning on April 1, 2021, Clarkson was required to begin making payments of $150,000 a month to her ex in spousal support. She'll additionally cough up an extra $45,601 in child support for the couple's shared children River Rose Blackstock, 7, and Remington Alexander Blackstock, 5. The documents show that Blackstock, the former stepson of Reba McEntire, recently underwent a change of career. He opted to leave his job as an entertainment manager and “made a very deliberate choice to change his life and become a rancher full-time."

Blackstock has one large client remaining on his roster, Blake Shelton, but the papers allege that Blackstock “spends minimal time regarding his representation of his remaining client, Blake Shelton.” Previously, Clarkson asked a judge to allow her to sell their Montana ranch but was denied. Instead, Blackstock was ordered to take care of the payments. Blackstock is “responsible for making the timely payments for the carrying cost of the Montana ranch, which included handling the mortgage, loans against the property, taxes, and insurance," the documents read. The expenses equal around $81,000 per month.

The talk show host is also responsible for taking care of her ex's legal fees and professional costs, which equal around $1.25 million. The news comes after Clarkson asked that she be declared legally single, saying that she and Blackstock “both deserve the opportunity to build a new life" in the filing. Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020 after seven years of marriage. In December of the same year, Clarkson accused her ex-husband and his father Narvel Blackstock of defrauding her out of millions by untruthfully acting as her talent agent. Narvel sued the singer for $1.4 million in owed payments to his company Starstruck management.

"The labor petition conveniently ignores the fact that Kelly had her own licensed talent agency CAA at all times. While Starstruck Management Group provided talent management services on her behalf, it did so at all times that CAA was her agency of record," Starstruck attorney Bryan Freedman told TMZ at the time. "It is unfortunate that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings."