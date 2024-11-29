Kellie Pickler and Her Late Husband’s Parents Fighting Over His Possessions

Almost two years after Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs’ death, the country music singer is embroiled in a legal battle with Jacobs’ parents. According to court documents obtained by In Touch, a dispute about personal property in Jacobs’ possession at the time of his death has arisen among Pickler and Jacobs’ parents, Reed and Sharon.

Pickler alleged that Reed and Sharon, who are the coadministrators of Jacobs’ estate, made a “List of Assets” and subsequently subpoenaed her to hand over the items. She claimed that she does not have those items.

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 01: Kyle Jacobs and Kellie Pickler attend the Build Series to discuss their show ‘I Love Kellie Pickler’ at Build Studio on August 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)

Jacobs’ parents specifically requested his gun collection, his swords (including a Samurai sword), watches and jewelry, baseball cards, musical instruments and any personal devices. In her legal motion, Pickler claimed her in-laws removed certain items from her Nashville home without her knowledge.

“As part of this action, Ms. Pickler seeks an order requiring the coadministrators to identify the items that they obtained from her home,” Pickler’s documents read.

Reed and Sharon disputed Pickler’s claims in their own petition filed in November, asserting that they retrieved the items “at the express invitation” of Pickler and her legal team. Her attorneys were reportedly present to “discuss the transfer of items belonging to the estate.”

Pickler was later granted a protective order, which prevents either party from sharing a transcript or video from court proceedings to avoid “annoyance, embarrassment, oppression or undue burden or expense.” Reed and Sharon objected to the order.

Jacobs’ parents said they have Pickler and Jacobs’ prenup, which laid out ownership of property. They asked that Pickler’s petition be dismissed.

Jacobs died by suicide inside his and Pickler’s Tennessee home in February 2023. After Pickler woke up and couldn’t find Jacobs, she and her assistant called police when they couldn’t open the door to a room in the house. Jacobs’ autopsy revealed he did not have drugs in his system at the time of his death. Pickler sold the home in May 2024, 15 months after Jacobs’ death.

Jacobs was a successful songwriter who wrote for country stars like Garth Brooks, Trace Adkins, Jo Dee Messina, Tim McGraw, Clay Walker, Kelly Clarkson and many others. He was 49 at the time of his death. Pickler and Jacobs married in 2011 and were the focus of the CMT reality series I Love Kellie Pickler. Pickler, 38, rose to fame on American Idol in 2006.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.