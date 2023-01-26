Kelly Clarkson Stalker Arrested Following 12 Restraining Order Violations

A woman stalking Kelly Clarkson has been arrested after allegedly violating the terms of a restraining order 12 times. Huguette Nicole Young was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 25 outside the American Idol winner's San Fernando Valley home, reports TMZ. Clarkson was granted a five-year restraining order against Young and another stalker, Victor Fernandez, earlier this month.

Clarkson's security cameras spotted Young wandering around her property on Wednesday night. Her security team called 911 and police arrested Young. The stalker showed up at 8:59 p.m., the same time as her previous visits to the property. The significance of the time is unknown.

Sources told TMZ that Clarkson is now so concerned she will not let her children leave the gate at night. Young has an uncomfortable, decade-long history with Clarkson. She first stalked the singer when she lived in Nashville and continued doing so after Clarkson moved to Los Angeles.

Young is allegedly the person who left unwanted gifts at Clarkson's property. Law enforcement sources told TMZ on Dec. 5 that the person had been dropping gifts at the home for about a month, but had never met Clarkson face-to-face. Clarkson's security team filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department, which assigned its threat management team to investigate. Although the person showed no hint of being violent, police were concerned that the situation could escalate.

Clarkson filed for a temporary restraining order against Young, which was later granted, reports TMZ. The documents filed by Clarkson's attorney claim Young started harassing her at the end of October. Her longtime security guard said Young has been at Clarkson's home at least 18 times to leave gifts and notes. Another security guard once told Young she was trespassing. She apologized but allegedly continued running towards Clarkson's home.

On Jan. 19, Clarkson was granted long-term protection orders against Young and Fernandez. They were both ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Clarkson and her children for the next five years, reports TMZ. Fernandez is another stalker who allegedly tried to meet Clarkson multiple times, beginning on Thanksgiving. Clarkson's security team said Fernandez also took pictures of a vehicle carrying Clarkson's children.

Clarkson and her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, are parents to daughter River Rose, 8, and son Remington Alexander, 6. Clarkson hosts the syndicated daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, which earned Clarkson the Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for three consecutive years.