Kelly Clarkson Files Police Report Against Strange Intruder

Kelly Clarkson filed a police report against a strange home invader. The Kelly Clarkson Show host reportedly told police that a man was going to her Los Angeles home and dropping off disturbing gifts for her. Although Clarkson has not met the man face-to-face, she felt concerned enough that she contacted the Los Angeles Police Department.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Monday that the man was allegedly going up to Clarkson's home and dropping off things on her porch. The man left cards, plans, and other random items for the American Idol winner. Clarkson, 40, told police she has no idea who the man is and has never met him before.

Clarkson has yet to encounter the man in person, but her security team filed a report with the LAPD. The LAPD Threat Management unit is investigating the case. Police described the man's alleged behavior as "very troubling" as they are unsure of the man's intentions. He could be a fan who means no harm or someone with a nefarious purpose.

Clarkson's security team reportedly has surveillance footage of the man leaving the items behind on her porch. The police are trying to identify the man for a background check. Once they do, their next step is to interview the man before deciding to arrest him, get a restraining order, or bring mental health services in if needed.

The "Breakaway" singer has been busy this fall as The Kelly Clarkson Show continues to be a runaway hit in the daytime talk show sphere. Last month, NBCUniversal renewed the series for two more seasons, keeping the show on the air through at least 2025. Clarkson has already won the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host award at the Daytime Emmys for three consecutive years. The show itself has also won the Oustanding Entertainment Talk Show award three times.

Early next year, Clarkson will return for the winter season of The Voice. She took a break from the NBC singing competition this fall but signed on for the upcoming 22nd season. Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan will serve as coaches for the first time, while Blake Shelton will make his final season.

Last week featured an emotional moment on The Kelly Clarkson Show when Dolly Parton stopped by. The country music icon praised Clarkson for her performance of "I Will Always Love You" at the ACM Awards in March. Parton wrote the song, but Whitney Houston's 1992 recording is the most well-known version.

"When you sang that song when you did that at the Academy of Country Music Awards when you did that at the end, I mean to tell you ...Whitney, she would have been so proud of you," Parton told Clarkson, who was moved to tears. "Because I felt like she was watching you. You absolutely killed it. Seriously, it was so incredible and I was so emotional."