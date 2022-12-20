Kelly Clarkson Recreates Beloved 'White Christmas' 'Sisters' Scene

Kelly Clarkson perfected a holiday classic with her "Kellyoke" tribute to White Christmas on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson and her backup singer Jessi Collins recreated the "Sisters" number made famous by Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen in the beloved 1954 movie musical during Monday's episode of the daytime show – complete with the matching blue gowns and elegant feather fans.

It was the two members of Clarkson's house band Y'All who stole the show, however, coming out halfway through to steal the singers' fans while dancing around and lip-syncing as Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye's characters in the film before the quartet came together in the end to soak up the audience's applause.

Clarkson has been bringing the holiday spirit to her daytime show this season, performing original Christmas songs like "Merry Christmas (To the One I Used to Know)" and "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)" to a cover of "I'll Be Home for Christmas."

The Voice coach also returned to the NBC singing competition's Season 22 finale to perform her new holiday song with Ariana Grande "Santa Can't You Hear Me" last week. While Grande wasn't present for the performance, Clarkson managed to knock both parts of the duet out of the park, proving why she'll be returning to her spot in the coach's chair when the show returns next season.

Clarkson will join returning coach Blake Shelton and newcomers Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan as they battle it out for singer supremacy. "I am so excited to be back with my Voice family!" Clarkson said in a statement of her return back in October. "Let's do this, Team Kelly!" Chance added that he was "thrilled" to join The Voice as a coach as he fills an opening left by the departure of coaches John Legend and Camila Cabello. "I'm excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience," he continued. "Get ready for #teamchance." Horan added in a statement of his own that he was "looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!"