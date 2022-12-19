Watch Kelly Clarkson Surprise Her Entire Studio Audience With All-Inclusive Trip to Hawaii

Kelly Clarkson loves covering her favorite singers, but last week, she covered talk show icon, Oprah Winfrey. During the Dec. 14 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson gave every member of her studio audience an all-inclusive trip to Hawaii. She also gave out other gifts to get the audience in the holiday spirit early.

Last week was "Holiday Gift Guide" week at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and the Dec. 14 segment was all about gifts for the outdoorsy person. The first was a portable gas grill, which was the first big present to the entire audience. Up next was apparel from Barefoot Dreams, so the audience got $300 gift cards to the company's website. The next gift for the audience was an outdoor firepit.

This was all build-up for the biggest gift to the audience. Everyone got a three-night, four-day stay for two people at Outrigger Resorts and Hotels in Hawaii. The audience was clearly overjoyed.

"You got excited about the last one, but this is The Kelly Clarkson Show Gift Guide, so you're all getting a Hawaiian vacation," Clarkson told the audience. "Now slow your roll, everybody, 'cause this ain't Oprah's Favorite Things, OK?" She also told the audience they would get round-trip air travel from Southwest Airlines as part of the package. "I feel like this is what Oprah felt like – I like this feeling," Clarkson added. Clarkson also wished her audience "Mele Kalikimaka," or "Merry Christmas" in Hawaiian.

Clarkson kept the Christmas spirit going last week by performing "I'll Be Home for Christmas" for her Kellyoke segment. Clarkson has a long history with Christmas songs, having recorded two Christmas albums. Wrapped in Red was released in 2013 and When Christmas Comes Around followed in 2021.

Clarkson has had an exciting few weeks leading up to Christmas. In November, NBCUniversal renewed The Kelly Clarkson Show through at least 2025. Her daytime talk show launched in September 2019 and she has quickly become the leader in the daytime talk show world since The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended.

In October, Clarkson agreed to return to The Voice for the upcoming Season 23. She will coach aspiring singers alongside Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper, and Blake Shelton. This will mark Shelton's final season and the first season for Horan and Chance. The Voice will return on March 6 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.