Kelly Clarkson Reveals What She's Done to Lose Weight

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her recent weight loss. The Kelly Clarkson Show host, 41, says that "listening to [her] doctor" paired with New York City living has resulted in her physical transformation in a new interview with PEOPLE. The singer-turned-talk-show-host, who acts as a single mom to daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7, said she's always on the go with her family now that she lives in the Big Apple.

"We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We'll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We'll go make slime and we go to the museum," she shared, calling walking in the city "quite the workout." Clarkson continued of her recent health kicks, "And I'm really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down."

As for her diet, Clarkson said she eats a "healthy mix." The American Idol winner added, "I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor – a couple years I didn't. And 90% of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway," joking, "I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat – sorry, vegetarians in the world!"

In 2018, Clarkson also credited her diet for the way she lost weight. "I literally read this book, and I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had and I had a thyroid issue, and now all my levels are back up," she told Extra at the time. "I'm not on medicine anymore because of this book, it's called The Plant Paradox. It's basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic ..." She added, "I'm not working out! I think people think I'm working out and I'm like, 'Don't think I'm going to come play some sport!' ... Literally, I haven't worked out at all!"

Now that Clarkson is living in New York and kicking off Season 5 of her show, the "Breakaway" singer said the "dust has settled" following "a really rough few years" surrounding her divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock. "Just to be able to come into season 5 feeling good and knowing my kids feel good – and the dust has settled," she said. "Season 5 is my first season to actually enjoy every minute of it."