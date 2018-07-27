Kelly Clarkson Says ‘The Plant Paradox’ Helped Her Lose 37 Pounds Without Exercise

The singer-songwriter credits her impressive weight loss to one thing: eating better, not less. She read one book called The Plant Paradox by Steven Gundry M.D., and now, she lives her life in a healthier, happier way. Over the past few years, she's shed almost forty pounds without setting foot in a gym or eating any strange ingredients. Here are three big changes Clarkson did make, and as of today, she's continuing to abide by them.

She embraced plant-based meals every day.

Up until recently, Clarkson struggled with an autoimmune disease that made many parts of her life challenging. That's partially why she picked up The Plant Paradox; she hoped to find a solution that would allow her to combat her health problems while becoming a healthier person. According to Dr. Gundry, even the "healthy" foods in our life can cause inflammation and discomfort in our body. That's why he encourages his readers to rely on a very specific list of plant-based ingredients that are beneficial for your body. As Clarkson began following this plant-based diet, she found that she started to feel better. "I'm not on medicine anymore because of this book," she said in a recent interview with Extra.

She cut out the lectins in her diet.

Dr. Gundry states that there are "toxic chemical compounds" in many foods that are often mistaken as extremely healthy. These toxins are called lectins, which supposedly harm your body and cause excessive inflammatory responses. They can also contribute to leaky gut syndrome, brain fog, weight gain, and other complaints. Although not every doctor ascribes to this theory, Clarkson is a believer. She worked on cutting out fruits and veggies that contain lectins, including apples, pears, beans, peanuts, and many grains. She believes that this step in her lifestyle switch made an enormous change in both her appearance and overall health. However, it should be noted that many doctors state that there is no solid evidence supporting the idea that lectin-free diets are effective. It's possible that people like Clarkson are actually seeing more results from eating low-calorie meals rather than cutting out lectins, but it's difficult to tell exactly where the weight loss begins. In general, eating all fruits and vegetables isn't going to cause you any serious harm.