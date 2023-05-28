Kelly Clarkson Speaks on Her Talk Show's Big Change

Kelly Clarkson shared the deeply personal reason for moving The Kelly Clarkson Show from Los Angeles to New York before production starts for the next season. In a new interview with Nancy O'Dell, Clarkson pointed out that the coronavirus pandemic reminded her how difficult it is to be isolated from your family. The Texas native now has family in North Carolina, and moving the show east would bring her closer to them.

Clarkson told O'Dell's TalkShopLive that she broke the news to her talk show staff in January. "I talked to them because I was like, 'Guys, I need you to know what's happening. It's either I'm not going to be able to continue the show or I gotta go East Coast," Clarkson, 41, said, via Deadline. "Covid pointed out [that] being isolated and so far from your family... that's not good for anyone. And my family is East Coast, they're North Carolina based. So it was one of those things where I just had to... and also there was a lot of personal things going on, too."

The "personal things going on" was a reference to Clarkson's very public divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020, and it was not finalized until March 2022. The former couple is parents to daughter River Rose, 8, and son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7. Clarkson told O'Dell that she felt her children "really needed a fresh start" following the split.

Clarkson also confirmed that the move was "100% my idea" and NBC fully supported her decision. "I was like, 'Y'all, I love doing this show. I really do. I didn't even know I would but I gotta make a change for me and my family. Any chance we could do this,'" Clarkson explained, notes Page Six. "I know we can't do this from my ranch so any chance we could do it in New York [because] it's at least closer to my family.' That was really the main reason."

The "Since U Been Gone" singer said being close to Broadway was also a motivation for moving to the Big Apple, in case she has the opportunity to work on the stage. "I'm getting my show settled and we're you know, establishing an amazing crew," Clarkson said. "I'm focused wholly on the talk show for a minute. But I am also working on things in the background."

Clarkson announced plans to move her show to New York City earlier this month. Her show will be filmed at NBC Studios 6A at 30 Rockefeller Center. Days later, Rolling Stone published a report on the show, with interviews from one current and 10 former employees who accused executive producer Alex Duda of fostering a toxic workplace environment. They agreed that Clarkson was likely unaware of their behind-the-scenes concerns. In her response, Clarkson said it was "unacceptable" to find out that people working on her show felt "unheard and or disrespected."

"I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show," Clarkson wrote. "As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving but also our new team in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business."

"Part of that build will include leadership training for all of the senior staff, including myself," Clarkson concluded. "There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best versions of ourselves in any business, especially when it comes to leadership. To ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated."