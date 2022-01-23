Kelly Clarkson Concedes Small Victory to Ex Husband Brandon Blackstock in Montana Ranch Fight

Kelly Clarkson‘s divorce from Brandon Blackstock has been a contentious one, and The Voice star recently suffered from a small setback. The Blast reports that while Clarkson has previously requested that Blackstock vacate their Montana property that is in her name, he will receive 5.12% of the former couple’s ranch. The real estate amounts to $908,800, with the entire property being worth $17,750,000.

Blackstock claims that he wants to become a full-time rancher, which turned the property into a source of legal strife. Clarkson was initially awarded full ownership of the property, but she lost a bid to have Blackstock evicted in December. A source familiar with the situation spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about what happened, explaining, “Kelly recently had a major legal setback in a bid to get Brandon evicted from the Montana property that the judge awarded soley to her.”

The source continued, “He has been living in it and said he doesn’t have the financial means to afford to purchase a residence of his own at this time, citing the unresolved financial aspect of their divorce.” The outlet reports that Clarkson addressed the court virtually on Nov. 11, pleading her case for why she wanted Blackstock to vacate the premises. However, the source says that “the judge sided with Brandon and ruled in his favor, the order just hasn’t been formally signed off on.” At this time, neither Clarkson nor her legal council appear to have made any public statements regarding the situation.

The former couple married in 2013 and have two children, a daughter named River and a son named Remington. The divorce has played out publicly, with many details emerging over the past few months. One big revelation came when a judge ruled that Clarkson would be awarded the Montana property she and Blackstock owned, which he wanted to keep. According to Us Weekly, the “Since U Been Gone” singer referred to the property as a “financial burden” in legal documents. In addition to being awarded to the ranch, the judge also upheld the couple’s prenuptial agreement. This led to Clarkson being granted several other assets. Blackstock had reportedly contested the prenup but was shut down by the judge’s ruling.