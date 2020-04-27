Kelly Clarkson Bawls After Heartwarming Birthday Message From Family Caps off 'Rough Week'

✖

Kelly Clarkson's "rough week" turned around for the better after a sweet birthday message recorded for her by husband Brandon Blackstock and their kids, 5-year-old River, 4-year-old Remy and 13-year-old stepson Seth. The talk show host revealed on Twitter Friday that she was "bawling" after watching the video at the end of a difficult week, sharing the video with her followers to watch.

River kicked off the video with a promise to her mother: "I love you, momma. I hope you have a good birthday day and I love you so much. And I would sing a special song for when it's your birthday, well, today," she said. Remy was up next in the video, and while he was initially over recording it to begin with, also promised his mom a special song before Seth sent a loving message to his step-mom. Blackstock rounded the whole video, filmed in Montana where the family has been self-quarantining, by telling her, "Happy birthday baby, I love you more than you'll ever know."

Just now seeing this and I am bawling! They’re all so cute! I’ve had a bit of a rough week and this just turned it around 🤗❤️🥰😘😊 https://t.co/gyDUwAhi1t — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) April 24, 2020

Clarkson, who turned 38 Friday, added in another tweet, "Thank y’all so much 4 the lovely birthday wishes! I've been working like crazy so my plan, & birthday gift 2 myself, is to do absolutely nothing. It's going 2 be awesome! Happy birthday 2 a few birthday sisters @BarbraStreisand @Kehlani and Shirley MacLaine! #PowerfulWomen."

The "Breakaway" singer also thanked her record label for making donation in honor of her special day. "Thank you so much @AtlanticRecords for donating money for my birthday gift to Feeding America! Best gift ever!" Clarkson said. "There are a lot of people in need right now and knowing that this donation will help feed so many families is such a beautiful and amazing gift! Love y'all."