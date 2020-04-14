Kelly Clarkson’s 5-Year-Old Daughter River Takes Over Hosting Duties on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Kelly Clarkson may have the cutest co-host in the game! The “Breakaway” singer’s 5-year-old daughter, River Rose, gave mom a run for her money at hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show Monday, showing off her star power in a sweet video shared to The Kelly Clarkson Show’s YouTube. Sharing a hopeful video addressing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, River channeled her hosting skills clad in purple pajamas while gesturing with a wine glass of orange juice.

Asking her mom quietly, “Am I going?” River quickly turned on the charm to share a message about the importance of social distancing in this time. “Hi everybody! I know there’s a sickness going around and we can’t be together, but it’s OK, we can still call and we can still … when you’re sleeping, you can still dream about each other and I hope you’re doing fine.” Blowing a kiss to the camera, River signed off “And I love you! Bye!”

Clarkson, who also shares 4-year-old son Remy with husband Brandon Blackstock, has spoken proudly of her daughter’s spunk in the past, telling PEOPLE in 2018, “She will run a company one day because there’s no way she’s gonna work for anyone. She does not heed advice very well. She’s just very ballsy, which is awesome.”

Keeping that in mind, Clarkson said she’s been trying to walk the “fine line” between helping her daughter become empowered and also making sure she learns to follow the rules of he household, noting, “every mom figures it out” even though they “screw it up” sometimes. She added, “I love that [River] is very bold, and she’s progressive for 3. She watches Jurassic Park and loves it, and Harry Potter … it doesn’t affect her, and she’s just very grown up and very boss.”

“I don’t want my daughter to be a pushover when she’s older. So that’s an awesome thing, it’s an awesome aspect of her character,” the mother-of-two added. “At the same time, you also want to have an adult that doesn’t think they’re right all the time. But toddlers are just so egocentric and it’s just a stage that some people don’t grow out of, let’s be real. But mine will.”