Kelly Clarkson to Film ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ From Her Home in Montana

Kelly Clarkson will soon be joining the talk show hosts filming from their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, as the American Idol winner will begin filming The Kelly Clarkson Show from her family’s ranch in Montana. The Hollywood Reporter shares that Clarkson will begin producing one original episode of her show each week from her home, which will see the host interviewing celebrities and people doing good works in their communities.

The Kelly Clarkson Show had stopped production on March 13 due to the coronavirus and new material filmed by Clarkson will be incorporated into episodes taped prior to the production shutdown. Clarkson will record a “Good Neighbor” segment each day to highlight everyday people who are helping others amid the global pandemic and other new material will include new “Kellyoke” performances, a segment called “What I’m Liking” and looks at Clarkson’s life in Montana.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Mar 19, 2020 at 2:57pm PDT

Fans previously got a peek at Clarkson’s Montana home when the star performed a brief cover of Mariah Carey‘s “Vanishing” from her bathroom after a contestant performed the song on The Voice the previous evening. “Hiding in Montana,” Clarkson captioned the clip. “That time ur quarantined, ur kids r sleeping so ur stuck in a bathroom & ur glam squad’s nowhere in sight. bgv’s brought to you by #browntowel #A1sauceforthewin #howlongwillthisalllast #askingforafriend.”

She’s also shared a few family update from quarantine, including a snap of her husband, Brandon Blackstock, giving their 5-year-old daughter River a riding lesson. “Quarantine hair don’t care,” the caption read. “Daddy’s giving River riding lessons and she loved it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Mar 27, 2020 at 1:51pm PDT

Clarkson is one of several talk show hosts to resume their shows in a limited capacity from home. The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and several other programs have all adapted to bring viewers new content amid the coronavirus in varying fashions.