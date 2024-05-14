Kelly Clarkson Attributes Weight Loss to Prescription Medicine - And It's Not Ozempic

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her use of weight loss medication. The Grammy winner, 42, opened up about her results from the use of prescription medication during Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, insisting that she hasn't been using the popular type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic, despite what everyone thinks.

The topic of weight loss and weight loss drugs came up during the American Idol winner's interview with Whoopi Goldberg. Clarkson praised The View moderator for how good she looks, telling her, "Every time I run into you, you look younger! You're like Benjamin Button. It's like crazy every time you walk in!" The 69-year-old actress and comedian responded in turn, "First of all, it's all the weight I've lost. I've lost almost two people. I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it's been really good for me."

Clarkson said that while she has also lost "a lot" of weight recently, "Mine is a different [medication] than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad." She explained, "My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it.' I already have thyroid problems," adding, "Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, but it's not. It's something else."

Clarkson's medication, which she did not name, is something that helps her body "break down the sugar," which is something she struggles with. Regardless of which medications they've been using, both Goldberg and Clarkson acknowledged they've seen some incredible results, as the EGOT winner weighed 300 lbs. before beginning her medication and The Voice alum was 203 lbs. at her "heaviest."

Clarkson hasn't shied away from talking about her weight loss on her talk show, explaining in January to guest Kevin James that learning she was pre-diabetic eventually pushed her to take steps to lose weight. "Well, I was told I was pre-diabetic," she said at the time "That's literally what happened... and well, I wasn't shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight." The musician quipped, "But I wasn't shocked by it. They were like, 'You're pre-diabetic. You're right on the borderline.' And I was like, 'But I'm not there yet.' And then I waited two years and then I was like OK, I'll do something about it."