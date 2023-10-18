Kelly Clarkson Makes Major Confession About Her Time on 'The Voice': 'I Was Struggling'

Kelly Clarkson has spoken about her time on The Voice and made a major confession. Speaking to USA Today, Clarkson opened up and revealed that she was "struggling" during her time as a coach on the singing competition series. She also addressed her choice to move away from Los Angeles — taking her talk show with her — which is where The Voice is filmed.

"I'll be real honest: I thought I was making a horrible decision," Clarkson confessed of making the decision to move to New York. "I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn't be in L.A. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can't really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, 'The only other option would probably be New York.'" She then added, "Full disclosure, I put on a smile a lot of those times because I was struggling a lot in my personal life. I've learned a lot about what I'm capable of handling, and also what you should not handle. That was me saying 'bye' to The Voice and having this big move."

Clarkson originally served as a coach on The Voice from season 14 through season 21, later returning for season 23. During her time, she worked closely alongside her fellow coaches, such as Blake Shelton, John Legend, Nick Jonas, Gwen Stefani, and Ariana Grande. "I love that family, but I was like, 'I'm struggling. I can't smile anymore. I don't feel like smiling,'" she said of choosing to exit the show.

Notably, Season 23 of The Voice was also Shelton's last as well. In 2022, the country star announced that he would be leaving the show at the end of Season 23, which concluded earlier this year. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best," The country music superstar wrote in an Instagram post last October. "It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

"I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers-the 'voices,' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach," he continued. "It's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams. It would not happen without you!"