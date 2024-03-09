Whoopi Goldberg Says One of Her Last Boyfriends Was 40 Years Older Than Her

Whoopi Goldberg revealed a past May-December romance on Thursday's episode of The View. While speaking with her co-hosts about the trailer for Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galatzine's upcoming film, The Idea of You, which features a woman dating a much younger pop star, the actress disclosed her own dating history.

"I've gone up and down," Goldberg, 68, said. "Because your age is not what's going to get me into your arms. It's not your age that I'm concerned about. Unless you're under 18, in which case I can't."

A large gap "could be problematic" for people older than 60, according to co-host Joy Behar. "One of the last relationships I had, he was 40 years older than me," Goldberg responded.

On ABC's reality game show, Claim to Fame, Amara Skye, Goldberg's granddaughter, alluded to the star's secret relationship in 2022. "She had a boyfriend that was, like, 90 years old, and she used to go hang out with him," Skye told one of the contestants. "Some old white man named John, and he was like a billionaire. She used to sneak off and have [sex] appointments randomly."

Skye said she regretted making the remarks in an interview with USA Today. "No one knew about that -- I barely found out about that," Skye told the outlet. "So I was just like, 'Oh, man. I think I just put my grandma's business out there, and I don't really know if she's going to be OK with this.' But my grandma's really, really cool and pretty open. So, I don't think I did so bad."

Goldberg's relationship history includes three marriages. Her last marriage ended in 1995, and she has previously been linked to Frank Langella, Timothy Dalton, and Ted Danson.

It was also announced on Friday that the EGOT-winning entertainer will release a memoir titled BITS AND PIECES: My Mother, My Brother, and Me on May 7. A published press release indicates that the semi-autobiographical book chronicles the early influences in her upbringing and also depicts the life-changing event of when her mother lost all memory of her children after being hospitalized.

"Now, Whoopi herself has come to the realization that her own memories of her loved ones are beginning to disappear and become faulty with passing time," reads the press release. "She gains a newfound sense of permanence of those gone too soon through conversations within the pages of her memoir."