Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande Sing Iconic Divas’ Songs on ‘The Tonight Show,’ and Viewers Can’t Contain Themselves

It’s safe to say that Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson are two of the biggest pop stars on the planet. However, instead of singing their own hits during their recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, they tried their hands at some classic pop diva tracks. Judging by the social media responses to the pair’s performance, fans couldn’t get enough of Grande and Clarkson’s “Mixtape Medley Showdown.”

Clarkson and Grande appeared alongside their fellow coaches from The Voice, Blake Shelton and John Legend, in order to promote the NBC series. Even though they all appeared on the show, it was up to Grande and Clarkson to battle it out. This wasn’t just any regular singing battle, though. The “Mixtape Medley Showdown” involved the singers performing widely celebrated tracks such as Britney Spears’ “Oops… I Did it Again” and Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.” Unsurprisingly, they both brought down the house by the end of the segment.

https://youtu.be/zJUXTrKRdf4

Fans were blown away by Grande and Clarkson’s powerful “showdown.” They didn’t waste any time in taking to Twitter to hype up that very performance.

Vegas Residency Anyone?

https://twitter.com/RebekaDawn/status/1467158397011345410

This fan wrote that they’d definitely pay to watch Clarkson sing other pop songs during a Las Vegas residency. Pretty sure others would, too.

Impressive

https://twitter.com/rickiaaa_/status/1467133460447903748

All of Grande and Clarkson’s fans know just how impressive the singers are. But, this vocal showing just proved it to everyone.

More!

if you haven’t watched this be prepared to be left wanting hours more 😍 https://t.co/PsdicBEV0P — Natalie Payer (@nataliepayer) December 4, 2021

Fans are already clamoring for Grande and Clarkson to produce more covers. After listening to their showdown, can you blame them?

An Idea

hear me out… kelly clarkson & ariana grande super bowl halftime show https://t.co/SlmjbsEi8E — Aisha (@aishamadeit) December 3, 2021

Their performance was so amazing that fans are even suggesting that the two singers headline the Super Bowl halftime show. Talk about a great idea.

Legendary

Nah this is was legendary https://t.co/t3uBT2OMxM — Rodger (@DaBoi_Keeks) December 2, 2021

“Both women can sing sing!!!!” another fan wrote. “Damn. This was beautiful.”

Another Level

I knew they both could sing but to just sing Whitney and Celine like THAT???? Boy. https://t.co/j3YYB3qf39 — nat 🇲🇸🇦🇬 (@laugh_track_nat) December 2, 2021

It’s no secret that Grande and Clarkson are impressive vocalists. But, watching them belt out Celine Dion and Whitney Houston tracks so flawlessly was on a whole other level of awesome.

Incredible

Please don't ever play with them with the vocals! My Word!! I'd binge it weekly if they give us this show!! https://t.co/buVhj4FmCU — Ash ❤❤ (@ayesap_ash) December 1, 2021

Fans really loved watching Clarkson and Grande take on some pop diva classics. As this fan noted, they’d “binge it weekly” if there was a show that just featured the singers. That show would definitely be a hit.