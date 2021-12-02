Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande Light up NBC With Roaring Christmas Duet

Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande joined forces Wednesday night for a roaring performance during NBC’s Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around. The Voice co-stars took the stage together for a duet of “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” a song from Clarkson’s new holiday album, When Christmas Comes Around, and while the special marked the duo’s first time performing the song together, and without any rehearsals, viewers were big-time fans, at least according to the social media reaction.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the jaw-dropping performance, Clarkson revealed that the pre-recorded Wednesday night special was “the first time that we had been in the same room singing it… And it’s a pretty detailed song!” Grande agreed, explaining to the outlet, “it’s a vocal. We switch harmonies almost every verse, or every pre-chorus, we flip-flop what we’re singing. It was really fun. Thank god we did it, but we were definitely out of body, hovering.”

First confirmed to be in the works in November, Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around sought to bring “the holiday spirit right to your home” with “festive music, duets [and] surprises.” The special was hosted by Clarkson from a stage designed to evoke timeless Christmas themes that is “inspired by the power of song that change the viewers’ point of view.” Clarkson was joined by special guests including Brett Eldredge, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Odom Jr., and Amy Poehler, though it was her performance with Grande that sparked plenty of chatter online.

“Great song you guys. just makes you wanna get up and dance,” commented another viewer of the Wednesday night special.

“Just both so beautiful,” tweeted somebody else. “Your voice are so illuminating, I got Chills.”

One person said Clarkson and Grande’s duet was “amazing,” adding that they “love them sm.”

“Kelly and Ari….woooooweeee!!!! Y’all DID THAT!!” added another person. “Beautiful!!”

“Their voices go together perfectly!” commented somebody else. “And how could you not dance to that song??”

One person tweeted that the performance was “one of the best Duos I ever had the pleasure of hearing.” That same person went on to encourage Clarkson and Grande to “do an album, PLEASE!”

“Outstanding performance by [Kelly Clarkson] and [Ariana Grande]!!” wrote one viewer of the NBC special. “Absolutely loved it!!”