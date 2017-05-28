Katy Perry Flashes Underwear During Show

Pop music phenomenon Katy Perry might have shown audiences more than they bargained for when they attended the Radio 1 Big Weekend, with her provocative dance moves and short skirt resulting in putting her underwear on full display for those in attendance. You can head to the Daily Mail to see the wardrobe mishap.

Known for her bold and provocative fashion sense as much as her chart-topping hits, it’s no surprise that Perry opted to wear a shimmering dress with matching blazer for her performance.

Last month, 32-year-old Perry separated from Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom, so we shouldn’t expect the provocative outfits or behavior to wind down any time soon.

During a recent interview, Perry got quite candid about her sex life, revealing, “Let me tell you, if you’re not having great sex now, in your thirties it’s going to be amazing.” She added, “I can’t speak to those of you in your Forties but I bet (sex) great. And it’s fun and it’s consensual and it’s intimate. It’s so much fun if it’s consensual and beautiful.”

Perry’s sex life has been made public on various other occasions, most notably being brought up by her ex-husband Russel Brand, discussing the disappointing details of their intimacy during interviews and stand-up routines. Brand had a reputation for promiscuity, so it’s no surprise that a monogamous marriage wasn’t for him.

Despite the seeming lack of excitement in the bedroom, Brand claimed that it was ultimately his wife’s level of fame that led to their downfall, explaining, “Katy was obviously very, very occupied and busy. I was occupied and busy but not to the same degree.” He added, “The marriage didn’t last for a very long time and I think that is due to the undulating nature of fame, living in those conditions.”

The singer’s split from Bloom, which came after a year of dating, sounds like it was on much better terms than her split from Brand.

When the breakup was made public, Perry took to Twitter to say, “HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017 U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all! (sic).”

Perry might be on good terms with her former partners, but she’s been making headlines recently for controversial comments, ranging from racist insinuations about Barack Obama to mocking Britney Spears’ troubled mental health.

Whether it’s her words or her outfits, with a new album on the way and newly single, we don’t expect Perry to start acting modest in the near future.

