'American Idol': Katy Perry Sports 'Dumbo' Outfit for Disney Night and Mother's Day Show

When American Idol viewers tune in Sunday night, judge Katy Perry will once again be wearing an outrageous outfit from home. Perry teased her elaborate outfit as Dumbo's mother in a hilarious Instagram post, co-starring her dog, who also wore a miniature Dumbo costume. The tease perfectly fit the Disney and Mother's Day themes for the special night, which features the final contestants performing remotely.

"I SEE NO DIFFERENCE!" Perry wrote in the caption, comparing a photo of herself holding her dog to a still from the 1940 classic Dumbo. "Have you HERD? It’s the best night of the year - Disney Night/Mother's Day, and we've got a whole trunkful of [love] for you!" Perry also noted she was starting a Facebook Live chat at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT to answer fans' questions about American Idol. "Then don't forget to tune in to [ABC] at 7p/6p Central for an ele-phantastic [Disney Sing-along] and roll straight into the Top 7 reveal singing their favorite Disney songs and mom tributes."

The contestants will perform two songs each during Sunday night's episode, one from the Disney songbook and another dedicated to mother figures in their lives. Laine Hardy, who won American Idol last year, will be back to perform Tom Cochrane's "Life Is A Highway" and discuss his journey after winning the show.

The remaining contestants are Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Francisco Martin, Grace Leer, Johnny West, Jovin Webb, Julia Gargano, Just Sam, Louis Knight, Makayla Phillips and Sophia James (Wackerman). The field will be whittled down to just seven contestants after tonight.

American Idol is now in its third season on ABC and 18th overall. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the live rounds were abbreviated and have been filmed remotely since April 26. Perry and fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, host Ryan Seacrest and mentor Bobby Bones have been contributing from their homes, while producers sent production equipment to the remaining contestants to film their segments at home. Perry has dressed up differently each week, wearing intricate costumes like a giant toilet paper roll and a giant bottle of hand sanitizer.

Perry's personal life has also been thrown for a loop due to the coronavirus pandemic. She is expecting her first child with fiancee Orlando Bloom, and they were set to get married in Japan this summer. Those plans have since been put on hold. The couple has been engaged since Valentine's Day 2019.