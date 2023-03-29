Katy Perry Reveals She's 5 Weeks Sober

Katy Perry is staying true to her sobriety pact with fiancé Orlando Bloom. The "Roar" singer, 38, revealed at a curated cocktail event with American Idol host Ryan Seacrest and fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan that she was five weeks sober from alcohol amid a three-month pact with the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

"I've been sober for five weeks today... I've been doing a pact with my partner and I want to quit," Perry said before jokingly pretending to cry, according to PEOPLE. When Bryan playfully asked if Perry would cave, she responded, "No, girl! I can't cave. I made a promise. Three months." Luckily, the "Smile" artist is the co-founder of De Soi, a line of non-alcoholic apéritifs, giving her plenty of options when it comes to a sober beverage.

This isn't the first time Perry has ditched alcohol – previously opening up in 2012 about going through a three-month detox period following her divorce from Russell Brand that included no alcohol. Then in 2017, the "Never Really Over" singer told The New York Times that she had stopped drinking leading up to the release of her album Witness. "I feel very empowered," she said at the time, "extremely liberated, liberated from the conditioning of the way I used to think, spiritually liberated, politically liberated, sexually liberated, liberated from things that don't serve me."

Perry and Bloom's sobriety challenge kicked off just a month after the Carnival Row actor, 46, opened up about the highs and lows of their relationship in a February interview with Flaunt Magazine. "We're in two very different pools," said Bloom, who shares 2-year-old daughter Daisy with the pop star, of their differing careers. "Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands."

The actor, who is also father to 12-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr noted that despite the tougher aspects of their relationship, he and Perry feel lucky to have one another. "Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie," Bloom explained. "We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment."