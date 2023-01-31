Katy Perry Gushes Over Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr as She Presents Her With Award

Katy Perry is showing her love for Miranda Kerr, calling fiancé Orlando Bloom's ex-wife her "sister from another mister" while presenting the model with the Excellence in Arts award at the 2023 G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. The "Roar" singer teased the audience about her family dynamic with Kerr, "Some of you might be confused about why I'm introducing Miranda. That doesn't play into the antiquated narrative of ex-wives and new wives."

"And yes, it's true, most of the media would like to see us mud wrestle, including [Kerr's husband] Evan [Spiegel], but we are here to lead by love because Miranda is love," she continued. "And as a lot of you know, love comes in many family iterations." Perry noted that she is "proud to be family with a woman who is living her truth every day with grace and beauty," calling Kerr "dedicated to her three beautiful boys, her partner, and that smoking hot bod." The songstress concluded, "I'm so grateful for our modern blended family. It's like I gained another sister, one with whom I usually sidebar from the main family chat and agree with."

Perry and Bloom got engaged in February 2019 and share 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is also a dad to 12-year-old son Flynn, whom he co-parents with Kerr following their 2013 divorce. Kerr has been married to the Snapchat co-founder since 2017, and the two have gone on to welcome sons Myles, 3, and Hart, 4.

Following the event, Perry shared moments from the award ceremony on Instagram, including moments of her posing with Kerr on the blue carpet. "i loved celebrating my fav Aussie Aussie Aussie (oi oi oi!) & sister from another mister @mirandakerr the other night @gdayusa Art's Gala," wrote Perry. The "Smile" artist went on to congratulate Kerr on the honor, gushing that she loves their "modern family" and joking, "also thank u for introducing me to celery juice I just thought they were those veg stick things I stir me Bloody Mary's with."