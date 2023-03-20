'American Idol' Contestant Fire Cries as Her Daughter Watches Her Tough Audition

American Idol continues to be the best at delivering inspiring stories during its audition phase. In Sunday's episode, audiences saw another story unfold when contestant Fire Wilmore, 22, took the stage with her 4-year-old daughter watching in the wings. Fire cried after the judges rejected her, which created an awkward moment when her daughter handed her a golden ticket to Hollywood.

The singer, who used the stage name Fire, told the judges all about the hard life she faced. Her mother struggled with drug addiction, and she was put into state custody as a child. She now works as a dancer. When judge Katy Perry asked what kind of dancing, Fire whispered that she was a stripper. Despite her challenges, Fire hoped she could use her singing skills to provide her daughter with a better life.

"The world's not designed for single moms to be successful, so I did what I had to do," Fire told the judges. "I need to do better. I need to get away from dancing. I need to do this for me. I need to do this for my daughter."

Fire's daughter watched from backstage as her mom performed Bruno Mars' "Talking to the Moon." She gave an impressive performance, earning a "yes" vote from Perry. Judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie voted against moving her on though. Fire's daughter got a hold of a golden ticket though and tried to give it to her mother.

Fire began crying as she told her daughter to put the ticket back. Perry then got up to console the singer. She invited Fire to attend the Nashville auditions in a month. "That's where you're going to show us what the fire is, OK? I know you didn't name yourself that for nothing," Perry told the singer. As the singer left the room, the judges agreed Fire's story was "to be continued."

"I'm working hard and I need it... I need to change my life," Fire told the camera after the audition. "I need it. I don't want it. I need it. I'm going to put in everything I got."

Fire's moment earned praise from Idol fans who hope to see her do well in Nashville. "She has such a pretty voice...she has more to give & she wants this," one fan wrote on YouTube. "When Katy gave Fire another chance I just cried. Fire deserves another chance. She has a beautiful tone. Hopefully, she'll come back better and stronger and knock the song out of the ballpark," another commented.

Elsewhere in Sunday night's episode, the judges were stunned when South Carolina appliance repair technician Warren Peay walked into the audition. The 23-year-old looked like a young Chris Stapleton and performed Zach Williams' "To The Table." He quickly earned a ticket to Hollywood. Idol airs on ABC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.