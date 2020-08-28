Katy Perry Seemed to Avoid Questions About Naming Baby 'Daisy' Weeks Before Giving Birth

✖

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, earlier this week. The American Idol judge may have hinted at their baby's name in an interview earlier this month when she was asked about Daisy. Bloom and Perry announced Daisy's birth Thursday with UNICEF, as the couple used their platform to encourage fans to help the organization's fund for mothers and newborns in need.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada's Cheryl Hickey and The Morning Show's Carolyn MacKenzie, Pery was asked if she planned to name her daughter after the songs "Daisies" or "Harleys in Hawaii."Perry mostly avoided talking about Daisy, and instead focused on Harley. "Well, these are really great contributions," Perry said, notes E! News. "I've never thought of Harley ever. Harley is a great name. Harley Bloom? Hold on, excuse me, I'm writing it down." Perry told the anchors the couple already had a "little list" of names and would add Harley to a list of names for the future.

In July, Heart Breakfast host Amanda Holden told Perry she liked "Daisy Bloom" or "Daisy Perry-Bloom" as the baby's name. Perry dismissed the idea of using "Perry-Bloom" as Daisy's last name since Perry is really her mother's maiden name. However, she did not say anything about Daisy. "You know when you meet someone... and you go into fantasy and you try on the last name," Perry told Holden. "Girl, you know you do. I mean, I'm really grateful for this last name. So, I'll take it."

Perry and Bloom announced Daisy's birth by sharing a black and white photo of the two holdings her tiny hands, with Perry's thumbnail featuring a daisy drawn on it. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the superstar couple told UNICEF. "But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes."

The two noted how many newborns' lives are "at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases" due to the coronavirus pandemic. "As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever," Perry and Bloom said, before asking their fans to support UNICEF. The couple set up a special donation page "to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity."