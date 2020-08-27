Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reveal Newborn Daughter's Name

✖

It's all coming up Daisies for Katy Perry! The singer, who released her single "Daisies" in May, announced Thursday that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom had welcomed their daughter, whom they named Daisy Dove Bloom. Perry even has a tiny flower painted on her thumbnail in the first photo she shared holding baby Daisy's hand!

The new parents partnered with the United Nations Children's Fund to announce their big news, telling the organization, “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter." They emphasized just how "lucky" they are, as not everyone can have as "peaceful" a birthing experience as they had.

"Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes," the couple wrote. "Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, the new parents asked that as a "celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has," they had set up a donation page to celebrate Daisy's safe arrival. "By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child," they concluded. "We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity."

Perry revealed she and her husband-to-be, also parent to 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, were expecting by revealing her baby bump in the music video for her song "Never Worn White" in March. After announcing their big baby news, Perry told SiriusXM's Mikey Piff that getting pregnant "wasn't on accident."

"I'm so grateful for everything that I have been able to do and achieve and all the goals that I've been kind of able to check off my list and dreams and the life I've lived thus far, and I think I've just been trying to create this space in my own life where I'm not running myself too ragged and like, you know, creating space for something new to happen like this," she said. "And I think we were both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this, so, that's kind of how it happens, you know?"