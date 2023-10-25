Katie Couric Reveals She Went on a Date With Bob Saget and Kissed Him

Katie Couric is sharing a sweet story about her one and only date with Bob Saget. The former anchor recalled her memory of the late comedian, who died in 2022 at the age of 65, during Tuesday's episode of iHeartPodcasts' Next Question with Kate Couric podcast. Joined by Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his longtime friend and Full House co-star, John Stamos, Couric revealed that she and Saget had a wonderful time on their first date.

"I really liked him. I found him so cute and funny and amusing, and I did think we shared a pretty nice kiss in the foyer of my apartment," Couric said of their time together. Rizzo said she was flattered at the reveal and shared her late husband's thoughts about Couric, telling her, "He always thought you were lovely, he was a big fan. He adored you." Despite Saget's affection for his date, the Full House star never called her back, Couric revealed, not that she minds. "That's OK because it all worked out. He found the love of his life with you," she told Rizzo.

Stamos then revealed he had a role in Saget and Couric's date, telling the journalist, "Katie, if you and I went out instead of you and Bob, we'd probably still be dating. Out of me, [Dave] Coulier, and Saget, you could have started with me." He noted that his late friend was "intimidated" by Couric at the time as well. "I used to have to Cyrano him. Like, I would tell him what to text and what to say, and what to do on these dates. I should have gone back to my texts, because I feel like I was texting him, 'Don't blow it. Act smart around Katie. She's a very intelligent woman, she isn't just beautiful. Be careful, Bob,'" he remembered.

Stamos pointed out that he, Rizzo and Couric can now all say they kissed Saget at one point. Couric is now married to John Molner, with whom she tied the knot in 2014, while Stamos has been married to Caitlin McHugh since 2018. Rizzo and Saget wed in 2018 and were married until the time of his death in 2022, which was determined to be the result of head trauma following an unwitnessed fall.

Stamos goes into his relationship with his late co-star in his new memoir If You Would Have Told Me, which Rizzo praised as particularly meaningful to her. "You write about even parts of our relationship or mine and Bob's, as a husband, as a friend, as a brother. You said that you guys had always wanted brothers, and so you guys finally did become that to each other," she said on Tuesday's podcast. "It wasn't right away, it took a few years. But I told you yesterday when I called you in tears, that it just meant so much to me that you told his story so beautifully and about just who he was and how people reading this are just going to get such an incredible picture of who he truly was."