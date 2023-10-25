John Stamos Says He Almost Dated Lori Loughlin Before Meeting Rebecca Romijn

John Stamos almost found a love connection with Full House co-star Lori Loughlin before having his head turned by model Rebecca Romijn. The actor, 60, opens up in his memoir If You Would Have Told Me about his relationship with Loughlin, who played Rebecca Donaldson, the on-screen wife of his sitcom character Jesse Katsopolis.

Their TV romance was more of a friendship in real life, but there was always a spark there. "She's my Sandra Dee from Grease, the good girl with a kind heart who always makes me feel upbeat when I'm around her," Stamos writes. "She's one of the few women I have spent day after day with and still always look forward to seeing her again. I know what makes her laugh, we get each other and we have the sort of true friendship that's supposed to be the foundation of a great, lasting relationship."

However, when Stamos attended an afterparty for a Victoria's Secret fashion show in 1994 with Loughlin by his side, she couldn't help but poke fun at how smitten he was with Romijn. "As each leggy beauty walks down the runway, she shoots me a knowing look and maintains a little smirk," he writes. "She knows I'm not as ready to settle down as I feel. She's humoring me." The Big Shot star admits that if Loughlin was his Sandra Dee, the supermodel was "the Sandy-in-Black-Leather at the end of Grease."

Stamos and Romijn would go on to get married in 1998 after the Fuller House star proposed "naked" in a "spontaneous moment" two years into dating. The couple would be married for six years before announcing their separation in 2004, a public acknowledgment Stamos says came nearly a year after their actual separation in March 2003. When looking back at the end of his relationship, the actor recalls "something cruel and calculating" becoming a part of their marriage.

"She smiles at me a little less, doesn't look me in the eyes over dinner, takes phone calls in the other room. Whispers behind doors. She makes a trip to the store seem clandestine," he writes. "It's a strange, f-ked-up 'what the hell is happening' type of heartbreak that up to this point, I've never felt. I wasn't prepared for this one. I never knew I could be so angry and hate-filled toward another human being, much less one I had been dedicated to for a decade." If You Would Have Told Me is available now wherever you buy books.