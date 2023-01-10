John Mayer has paid tribute to Bob Saget on the anniversary of the comedian's death. On Instagram, the singer-songwriter shared a photo of his late friend and memorialized the Full House alum in the post's caption. "One year ago today, we lost Bob Saget," Mayer wrote in the Jan. 9 post. "I loved that guy. I love saying 'I loved that guy.' Soon after he left us, I couldn't finish those three words without falling apart, but now I say it with all the simplicity and complexity that love itself entails. "

Mayer went on to write, "I knew he was otherworldly while he was here. Every moment we spent together was the stuff of Old Hollywood Magic, of dinners and drinks and stories and laughs and memories you knew were cutting deep grooves into your soul as the lathe was turning. Grief is a journey, and it's a profound trip that someone you lose takes as well; they leave the space around you and slowly climb a staircase to find a space within you. I miss him all the time, but those memories? They're solid objects. And today we'll take them out and hold them and trade them and remember how much Bob Saget meant to us. I loved that guy, and I always will."

Saget tragically died on Jan. 9, 2022 following a stand-up show in Florida. The Full House star had spoken with his Rizzo just hours before his death and was scheduled to fly home the next day. After not hearing from him for several hours, Rizzo called the hotel, the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Security was sent up to Saget's room and, sadly, this is when he was found dead. The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed the actor's death in a social media statement after authorities were called to the Ritz-Carlton shortly after 4 p.m. ET.

Initially, Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany shared autopsy results that indicated Saget's death was "the result of blunt head trauma." He ruled that the actor's manner of death was an accident not connected to the use of toxins or illicit drugs. Additionally, the autopsy also found that Saget had serious fractures around his eyes and to the back of his head when he died. Investigators later came to believe Saget fell unconscious in the hotel bathroom, landing on his back on the marble floor and striking his head. It is believed that he eventually regained consciousness and stumbled to bed. Police think that he lost consciousness again, in the bed, and eventually died.