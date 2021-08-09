Kathy Griffin Updates Fans in First Videos Since Lung Cancer Surgery, Reveals Husband's Surprising Accident

✖

Comedian Kathy Griffin shared her first videos with fans since her lung cancer surgery last week. She also spoke about a frightening accident her husband, Randy Bick, recently had at their home. Griffin, 60, announced she was diagnosed with lung cancer on Aug. 2 and needed half of her left lung removed. On Tuesday, Griffin confirmed the surgery went well.

On Friday, Griffin shared a video of herself at home, with her two dogs rushing to comfort her. "Home from the hospital and greeted by my board-certified medical PAWfessional recovery pack," she wrote in the caption. Griffin returned to Instagram Saturday to directly speak with fans, noting that she might share regular updates. Unfortunately, her voice is hoarse and she doesn't want to "scare" people. She then laughed, adding, "Also, for some reason, I laugh at everything now! And if it's horrible, I laugh way more."

The inappropriate laughter was on display during Griffin's video on Sunday, when she explained Bick's scary accident. "Yesterday, I'm in bed, and I hear this weird noise and I can't figure out what it is," Griffin began, notes Entertainment Tonight. "And then, after a while -- like a while, like a full minute -- I realize it's my poor husband screaming my name from the kitchen in a weird voice, because he was making his lunch and he sliced his hand open, like, bad."

Although Griffin is supposed to stay in bed while recovering from her surgery, she still ran downstairs to see her husband's injury. His had was "bleeding like crazy," and they called 911. Paramedics arrived with a full fire truck, Griffin said. "Eventually my husband came back, and now he's fine," Griffin told her fans. "But we both just had to laugh at everything."

The Kathy Griffin: My Live on the D List star came forward with her lung cancer diagnosis on Aug. 2. That same day, ABC News' Nightline aired an interview with Griffin, in which she said she developed a pill addiction in the wake of her 2017 President Donald Trump photo controversy. She also attempted suicide in 2020, Griffin said. Bick and her doctor helped her seek treatment. She was even placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold. Griffin told Nightline she is now sober and has been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

After the surgery, Griffin told fans it was a "little more than I anticipated," but she was not going to use narcotic pain killers. Instead, she was going to use Tylenol. "The last time I was in a hospital was in June 2020 when I tried to take my life and overdosed on prescription pills," she wrote. "With over a year clean and drug-free, I now know I can do this and anything I want without those devil pills." She now fears "drugs and addiction more than I fear cancer. So, I think I'll be OK."