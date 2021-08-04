Kathy Griffin Speaks out After Lung Cancer Surgery

✖

Kathy Griffin has spoken out after announcing her lung cancer diagnosis and subsequent surgery. In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Griffin shared her gratitude for all the "love" her fans have been "sending" in the wake of her medical procedure. The actress revealed on Monday that she had been diagnosed with cancer, and would be having surgery that same day. In a subsequent update, representatives for Griffin reported that she

Griffin also included a photo with the post, showing a recovery medallion on a keychain. She went on to comment on her recent Nightline interview about her past substance abuse issues and suicide attempt. The comedian noted that receiving the token meant "the world" to her. She ended her post by writing, "One day at a time," and included a praying hands emoji.

Wow! I’m so grateful for all the love you guys are sending me. My cancer surgery went well yesterday. Phew.

I was very nervous about opening up on @Nightline re my suicidal ideations and my prescription pill addiction.

This keychain means the world to me.

One day at a time. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tUUjEnpwnO — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 3, 2021

Just hours ahead of her surgery, Griffin took to social media to shared the news with her fans and followers. "I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!" she wrote in a post shared to both her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Monday. "The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing."

Griffin continued, "I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It’s been a helluva four years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine." She then added, "Of course I am fully vaccinated for Covid. The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious."

Concluding her statement, Griffin encouraged her fans to "please stay up to date on your medical checkups. It’ll save your life." She then signed the statement, "XXOO, KG." At this time, there is no word on whether or not Griffin's doctors feel she may require further cancer treatments.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.