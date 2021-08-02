Kathy Griffin: Update on Comedian's Condition Following Lung Cancer Surgery

✖

Kathy Griffin announced on Monday that she was diagnosed with lung cancer, and would be having surgery the same day. Now, representatives for the comedian have provided an update on her condition. According to Variety, one of Griffin's reps has confirmed that the former Suddenly Susan actress is out of surgery and recovering. The operation is said to have gone well, and Griffin is getting some rest.

Just hours ahead of her surgery, Griffin took to social media to shared the news with her fans and followers. "I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!" she wrote in a post shared to both her Twitter and Instagram accounts on Monday. "The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing."

Griffin continued, "I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It’s been a helluva four years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine." She then added, "Of course I am fully vaccinated for Covid. The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious."

Concluding her statement, Griffin encouraged her fans to "please stay up to date on your medical checkups. It’ll save your life." She then signed the statement, "XXOO, KG."

Griffin has since been receiving an overwhelming outpouring of support from fans and celebrity friends, many of whom have taken to social media to express send their love to the Grammy-winning comedian. "You’re a fighter. Cancer doesn’t have a chance!" exclaimed fellow comedian Sarah Silverman in a tweet.

"My heart is with you, friend. This is tough but you are tougher. All my support and love are with you," actress Amber Heard tweeted to Griffin. "Sending you all good thoughts Kathy. I’ve been there and it’s scary," added Ben Stiller, who worked with Griffin on the 1996 dark comedy The Cable Guy. "Early detection is so important, and sharing this saves lives. You’re going to be stronger for this."