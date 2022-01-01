Kathy Griffin Supporters Want Her Back on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show With Anderson Cooper

Another New Year’s Eve broadcast has come and gone, and fans still aren’t quite used to celebrating without comedian Kathy Griffin. Users got on social media on Friday night and Saturday morning to wonder why Griffin had to be omitted from the show. Some earnestly called for her reinstatement.

Griffin co-hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast from 2009 to 2017 with Anderson Cooper, who still co-hosts it but now with Bravo’s Andy Cohen. Griffin had her fair share of controversies over the years, but none got her fired from the CNN gig until 2017 when she posted a doctored photo of herself made to look like she was holding the decapitated head of then-President Donald Trump. Griffin’s supporters have spoken out on her behalf in many venues since then, but perhaps none more vehemently than New Year’s Eve.

It’s midnight here in oceanfront Malibu, so I’m commencing my yearly allotted 24 hours of bitterness. I’m not going to say why. I’m being very coy about it. Happens every year on New Year’s Eve. I’m not even going to say if it’s related to y’know, television.

I’m too private 🙂 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 31, 2021

Griffin herself retweeted an article from Gawker on Friday titled “Give Us Kathy Griffin Back.” Many fans agreed with her in the replies and quote-tweets, but still others thought of on their own on Friday. Griffin’s name touched on some of the night’s trending topics lists.

Right now, there’s no indication that Griffin will be back on CNN’s New Year’s Eve show anytime soon. However, here are some of the fans calling out for her return the loudest.

Cohen

Misogyny is firing Kathy Griffin over a picture but letting this dope be embarrassing and unfunny on live TV. pic.twitter.com/5wKWIkv6sm — David Kane (@DKTNNS) January 1, 2022

Many fans posted their least favorite moments from the night centering around Cohen, wondering why he was allowed to say controversial things when Griffin was not. Others thought that Cooper needed some help in the comedy department.

Downhill

https://twitter.com/hallemcberry/status/1475695612020600833?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In retrospect, some fans noted that every New Year’s Eve has been more bleak since Griffin’s departure – between the pandemic, the economy, divisive politics and any number of other issues. They wondered if bringing her back would set things right in some cosmic sense.

Others Forgiven

@CNN let Jeffrey Toobin back?! I change the channel if he is on Can't stand that guy! If they can "forgive" him, then why not Kathy? — Shannon by the Sea (@wahineshannon) December 30, 2021

Griffin’s fans pointed out the other controversial pundits whose reputations have been rehabilitated since 2017 – particularly CNN correspondent Jeffrey Toobin. Toobin was fired from The New Yorker in October of 2020 when he was caught masturbating during a video chat meeting with colleagues.

Cooper

Cooper totally abandoned her. — okay, that's warm enough (@thielenfeeling) December 29, 2021

For some fans, Griffin’s firing still reflects poorly on Cooper to this day. In addition to the network, they hold him personally responsible for not standing up for his colleague.

New Show

That would be the perfect vehicle, if a network would give her an NYE show with someone she could torment. It would rise quickly to must see NYE tv.

I haven't watched any NYE shoes since I saw this the first time they did it without Kathy G.

None of it is fun anymore. — Sit on it Potsie! (@Pussycat421) January 1, 2022

https://twitter.com/akadrn/status/1476642581970829317?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Some fans proposed a new holiday special starring Griffin, to compete with CNN’s broadcast and other news networks.

Detractors

https://twitter.com/MacZims/status/1477228219216580611?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Of course, there were plenty of tweets from people who are still angry at Griffin or simply do not think she is funny. Some speculated that if she did return to New Year’s Eve, there would be backlash.

Bitter

Diet Coke? — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 31, 2021

Finally, some fans took solace in interacting with Griffin on Twitter throughout the day, treating that like an informal “show” in and of itself.