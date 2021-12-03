Kathy Griffin Reveals Dramatic Suicide Attempt in Wake of Donald Trump Controversy

Kathy Griffin made a chilling confession during her Thursday episode of The View, revealing that she once tried to commit suicide amid her addiction to prescription pills. In her interview as she promoted her upcoming appearance on the TBS comedy Search Party, Griffin detailed how she found herself misusing prescription drugs “a couple years before the Trump thing.”

Griffin referred to the 2017 incident in which she sported Trump’s severed head for an augmented photo. The ordeal cost her her job at CNN and earned her an investigation from the secret service. She was later cleared after two months.

Griffin didn’t attribute her addiction as the cause behind the Trump scandal or the blacklisting fallout. Though, she did say the incident was “much more frightening than cancer.”

https://youtu.be/mQ-JwBId0J0

“So once that happened, and frankly, that with quarantine, I just started doing pills all day,” she told the hosts. “I had this fantasy that my husband will find somebody wonderful, who’s more appropriate for him. I wrote this whole note. Then I took about 100 pills.”

Griffin says she found herself addicted after she suffered from various regular injuries that required the need for pain-relieving pills. “Back in the day, they would give you like 90 Vicodin like it was nothing or 90 Ambien. Then over the years, I became addicted,” she explained.

She continued, adding that at one point, she fell down the stairs after having blacked out and woke up with a series of scratches and cuts all over her body. “I then finally called my husband because I even kicked my husband out of the house… I was really bad,” Griffin shared. “I said, ‘Can you take me to the hospital?’ So I went to the hospital and I just came clean. I said, ‘Look, I tried to take my life.’”

“Then they put me on a psych hold for three days,” she said. The comedian, after having gone through surgery for lung cancer, says she’s no longer afraid to share the news. “One of the reasons I’m even talking to you guys about it is I’m 61 and I’m from a time when you couldn’t talk about this stuff,” she said. “You talk about a pill addiction and you’re never working again or you’re not insurable.”

“For some reason, when I survived, I laugh at everything now. I walk around all day giggling because I feel like I had this near miss and so now I just laugh at everything,” she told everyone. “I’m kind of happier.”